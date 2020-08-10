Beloved Texas beer brand brews a White Claw competitor - are you ready for Shiner seltzer?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Add Shiner to the list of beloved Texas brands seeking some of the sweet White Claw cash. The Spoetzl Brewery announced this week that it will soon debut Shiner Straight Shooter, a "craft brewed" hard seltzer.Available by the end of August, Straight Shooter will offer four flavors at launch: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime. The beverage is gluten-free, has zero carbs, and only contains 90 calories per can."When we set out to make our first hard seltzer we knew it had to be genuinely craft brewed," Shiner brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a statement. "With that in mind, we use just a few simple ingredients and water sourced from our artesian well. We brewed it so it would live up to its name 'Straight Shooter'-it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft brewed hard seltzer."