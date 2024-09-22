Texas' remarkable diversity earns No. 2 in new nationwide study

Capturing the vastly diverse landscape of America is no easy feat, but one new study analyzing diversity across all 50 states has determined Texas is the second most diverse state in the country.

According to WalletHub's annual "Most Diverse States in America" report, Texas' diversity falls second to California, which ranked No. 1. The study ranked each state based on six main categories: socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity, and political diversity.

Texas earned 70.48 points out of a possible 100, falling behind by less than a third of a percentage point behind California's 70.77 score.

