Houston plugs in as hot spot in ranking of best cities for remote workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a remote worker living in Houston, you might just want to stay put. A new ranking puts Houston high on the list of the best cities in the U.S. for remote workers.The Bayou City comes in at No. 11 overall in LawnStarter's new ranking for remote-work ranking.For its list, Austin-based outdoor services provider LawnStarter examined data for 194 of the biggest U.S. cities covering 20 factors, including remote job opportunities, internet connectivity, cost of living, and availability of personal workspace.