During National Apprenticeship Week, find out about ways to earn money while learning new skill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's national apprenticeship week so ABC13 wants to share a way you can earn some money while you learn, and other jobs during our weekly virtual who's hiring job fair.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to host the half-hour event. During that time, you can apply for jobs and learn about apprenticeship programs.
An apprenticeship allows job seekers to learn a new skill on the job and get paid while doing it. Some apprenticeships pay $20 an hour from the start, and you can earn $70,000 or more upon completion of the program.
ABC13 is also highlighting around 200 jobs in the Houston area in a variety of industries including hospitality, insurance and banking. Many of the jobs pay more than $20 an hour.
Employers participating in the virtual job fair are looking to hire quickly. If you apply, you could land an interview in days.
You can apply for the jobs on social media, email or the state's job website. You can also get free career advice, help with childcare or learn a new skill.
The ABC13 viewer hotline is 713-243-6663. To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
