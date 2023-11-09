ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on vets ahead of Veterans Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Veterans Day approaches, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for vets to learn about job opportunities.

On Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly event. We'll have guests from the veterans community to talk about how vets can break into certain industries.

You can watch this week's job fair in the video player above at 10 a.m.

At the same time, Workforce Solutions is hosting its massive 'Hiring Red, White & You' event at its Northline location at 4424 North Freeway in Houston. There will be 50 employers on-site.

The event is for veterans from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., and it's open to everyone else from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

During the event, many of the employers will be doing on-the-spot interviews. If you plan to attend, dress for the job you'd like, be prepared to do an interview, and bring copies of your resume.

If you can't make the event, many of the jobs will be offered on our virtual event. To see the positions, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

Participants can apply online, or by calling the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.