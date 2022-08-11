HISD to hold meeting to vote on $2 million to purchase weapons for district's police officers

Superintendent Millard House II said with the approval of this equipment, he believes the district will be as prepared as it can be if faced with an active shooter situation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, Houston ISD trustees will vote on whether to approve more than $2 million to purchase weapons for the district's police officers.

If approved, the money would go towards purchasing rifles, ballistic shields, bulletproof vests, and ammo for the HISD police department, officials said.

HISD is the largest school district in the area, and many parents are concerned after the Uvalde school shooting.

Superintendent Millard House II said with the approval of this equipment, he believes the district will be as prepared as it can be if faced with an active shooter situation.

HISD Police Chief Pete Lopez said his department spent the summer reviewing and learning from what happened in Uvalde and said they need the equipment to be better prepared.

The closed portion of the meeting starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.