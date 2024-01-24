Dozens of HISD schools with 'B' or higher grades plummet under new TEA guidelines

Houston ISD school ratings based on STAAR testing sent campuses with "B" or higher grades plummeting to failing scores under new TEA guidelines.

Houston ISD school ratings based on STAAR testing sent campuses with "B" or higher grades plummeting to failing scores under new TEA guidelines.

Houston ISD school ratings based on STAAR testing sent campuses with "B" or higher grades plummeting to failing scores under new TEA guidelines.

Houston ISD school ratings based on STAAR testing sent campuses with "B" or higher grades plummeting to failing scores under new TEA guidelines.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some of Houston's top-rated schools are now among the worst after the Houston Independent School District released the 2022-2023 ranking.

Parents in Tuesday's pickup lines weren't happy with the news.

"I'm surprised a school like this went from an 'A' to an 'F' rating," Fernando Flores, who has a child at Anderson Elementary, said.

Anderson dropped from an "A" to an "F" overnight, as well as Blackshear Elementary.

"I think it's way better than what the results were," Andre Norman, who has a child at Blackshear, said.

The individual school ratings for the 2022-2023 school year are based on STAAR testing and, this year, are handed down from the district instead of the state due to ongoing lawsuits surrounding school rankings.

Twenty-nine schools dropped from a "B" to an "F."

Norman said this is bigger than school ratings.

"I think it's 'cause of the location and the politics on what they are trying to change the perception of the areas," Norman said.

With the new rating out, people can expect 26 schools to move into the New Education System program and 24 to be considered for NES.

13 Investigates sat down with HISD Superintendent Mike Miles, who said by the 2026-2027 school year, he hopes to have 150 schools under the NES guidelines.

13 INVESTIGATES: Up to 40 campuses to join HISD New Education System next year

"The NES program is a program that has been tested, and we know giving those social support and the teachers to these NES schools is going to help those kids and help the schools move out of 'D' and 'F' status," Miles said.

Norman said to him, this is still an "A" school.

"I see the development, not only from other kids but from mine," Norman said.

ABC13 also talked to a teacher off-camera who said they're disappointed by the change in letter grade, and she's hesitant to see how the NES model will impact the school.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: 13 Investigates: Parents worry A-rated school will be 'dismantled' under new HISD system

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.