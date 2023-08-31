13 Investigates: Parents worry A-rated school will be 'dismantled' under new HISD system

13 Investigates is asking questions to HISD leaders after hearing from parents who fear the New Education System may undo their school's advancement and high standing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whenever Sophie Rojas started fourth grade last year, her mom said she was reading at a grade level several years behind her peers.

After being diagnosed with dyslexia and working with a special teacher throughout the year, Sophie's mom, Jessica Campos, said her daughter was back on track.

Now, Campos says she's worried her daughter might fall behind after her school, Pugh Elementary, was one of 28 campuses designated as a New Education System (NES) school.

Under the system, teachers will have to use a new, standardized curriculum.

"The lessons teachers teach and the pace at which content is delivered will be constructed by the school supports team," according to the Houston Independent School District's website.

But, Campos said she knows her child best and doesn't believe standardized curriculum on a tight timeline will allow her child with dyslexia to succeed.

"(I'm concerned) that maybe someone might not have patience for her and that she'll fall behind. Really my fear is for all the children, to be honest with you. I don't only think about my child. I think about all those kids," Campos told 13 Investigates.

The NES as a model was implemented at the Houston ISD this year to turn around struggling schools.

Superintendent Mike Miles was appointed to be HISD's top leader this summer after a state takeover that was spurred by Wheatley High School receiving failing accountability ratings year after year.

But, it isn't just struggling schools, like Wheatley High, that will follow the new NES model. 13 Investigates went through the state accountability scores for all 28 schools in the program and found the overall rating is 81 out of a 100.

Pugh Elementary has one of the highest scores, with 95 out of 100, leaving parents like Campos confused about why their child's curriculum will also face the overhaul.

"It feels like it's been dismantled and taken apart, and now we don't know what to expect. And when you say that you're going to change our curriculum to a scripted curriculum, it worries me because I have children that have different abilities," Campos said. "I have one that has (attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder) and one that has dyslexia. They don't both learn the same. You can't teach them the same way, and if you're just reading off of a script, I don't think that that's going to capture their attention."

Miles said "feeder" schools, like Pugh Elementary, are a part of the NES system because their students often end up attending the struggling schools.

"Doing something to 'fix' a school is kind of fleeting and not sustainable if you do not address some of the feeder schools, so we did it by feeder pattern. Yes, there were some A and B schools in those feeder patterns, but in any case, the NES program is going to improve the instruction and the outcomes, even for those A- and B-rated schools," Miles said at a news conference ahead of the first day of school.

13 Investigates took parents' concerns to HISD but faced a roadblock - that was until we pressed Superintendent Miles in person. Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC13, HISD responds to our questions, and we dig deeper into what families are able to do in the midst of a new era in the district.

