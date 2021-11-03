HISD allowing field trips now that Harris County's COVID threat level is orange

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the district said its change comes after Harris County's COVID threat level was lowered to orange, and because children are now able to get vaccinated.
While COVID continues to be a nationwide issue, Judge Lina Hidalgo acknowledged Wednesday that a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates have trended favorably enough to lower Harris County's coronavirus threat level from red "severe" to orange "significant."
BREAKING: Judge Hidalgo just announced that Harris County's COVID19 threat level is being lowered to Orange from Red. If you’re unvaccinated, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, and get your vaccine. Vaccinated residents are asked to wear masks indoors given significant transmission. pic.twitter.com/gMt2wbWJsJ— Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) November 3, 2021
"Severe" is the highest level and calls for unvaccinated people to stay home unless they need to leave for an essential reason such as going to the grocery store. "Significant" is the second highest level and calls for minimal contact with others unless you are vaccinated.
Due to major holidays coming in the next couple months, Hidalgo is urging unvaccinated people to get the shots to avoid another spike.
These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:
- Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
- Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
- Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
- Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts
