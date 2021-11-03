covid-19 pandemic

HISD allowing field trips now that Harris County's COVID threat level is orange

EMBED <>More Videos

Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After having to stop field trips at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston ISD said it will be resuming them.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the district said its change comes after Harris County's COVID threat level was lowered to orange, and because children are now able to get vaccinated.

While COVID continues to be a nationwide issue, Judge Lina Hidalgo acknowledged Wednesday that a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates have trended favorably enough to lower Harris County's coronavirus threat level from red "severe" to orange "significant."

The video above is from a previous story.



"Severe" is the highest level and calls for unvaccinated people to stay home unless they need to leave for an essential reason such as going to the grocery store. "Significant" is the second highest level and calls for minimal contact with others unless you are vaccinated.

Due to major holidays coming in the next couple months, Hidalgo is urging unvaccinated people to get the shots to avoid another spike.

These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:

  • Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
  • Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
  • Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
  • Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts


SEE RELATED STORIES:

Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'

Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell

COVID survivor returns to hospital to apologize for being unvaccinated: 'This virus is real'

Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustonvaccineshealthdelta variantcovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinedeltacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
13 Investigates: Vaccination rates lower in East Harris County
COVID cases doubling in Texas days before Christmas, data shows
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News