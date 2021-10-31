covid-19 pandemic

COVID survivor returns to hospital to apologize for being unvaccinated: 'This virus is real'

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID survivor apologizes to hospital for being unvaccinated

SEATTLE, Washington -- After spending 28 days fighting for his life against COVID-19, an unvaccinated man returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to caregivers for not getting the vaccine.

Richard Soliz said he was skeptical and pointed to social media for being the reason he did not get a vaccine. He said he read about the side effects, claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

Soliz said he didn't know anyone who had been sick with the virus, until he couldn't breathe.

"That's when I really knew I was in a bad situation, that's when I knew, 'Hey, this is COVID. Man. I contracted the virus,'" Soliz told KOMO.

For days, Soliz hung by a thread while he was on a ventilator. He is now out of the hospital and still recovering, but said he regrets not making the decision to get the vaccine.

After recovering, Soliz returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to the staff and shed some light on the situation.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much," he said to a nurse. "Please go get vaccinated, because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone's life, put you in the ICU."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonhealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
Bonita Hamilton and the return of Broadway's 'The Lion King'
White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News