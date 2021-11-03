Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'

The video above is from a previous story.
BREAKING: Judge Hidalgo just announced that Harris County's COVID19 threat level is being lowered to Orange from Red. If you’re unvaccinated, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, and get your vaccine. Vaccinated residents are asked to wear masks indoors given significant transmission. pic.twitter.com/gMt2wbWJsJ— Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) November 3, 2021
"Severe" is the highest level and calls for unvaccinated people to stay home unless they need to leave for an essential reason such as going to the grocery store. "Significant" is the second highest level and calls for minimal contact with others unless you are vaccinated.
Due to major holidays coming in the next couple months, Hidalgo is urging unvaccinated people to get the shots to avoid another spike.
"If you're unvaccinated, avoid gatherings, wear a mask and get your vaccine," Hidalgo's office tweeted. "Vaccinated residents are asked to wear masks indoors given significant transmission."
As of Wednesday, 9,119 people in Harris County have died from the virus.
"Over the past several weeks, we've seen an encouraging drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases and our hospital population," said Hidalgo. "This didn't happen by coincidence. It happened because of our community's hard work to step up and increase our vaccination rates.
Although this is good news, Hidalgo did warn that this does not mean the county is out of the woods.
We’ve been seeing a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations. But we’re not out of the woods and the rate of improvement is slowing down. Get vaccinated to avoid a holiday spike. https://t.co/2nv15Q6VHZ— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 3, 2021
"The decreases in our trends are slowing down while other communities are starting to see spikes, and as we learn to coexist with this virus over the long term, we can't grow complacent," Hidalgo continued. "As the holidays begin to approach, we must stay vigilant to avoid another spike. The only way to do that is to get vaccinated."
The COVID-19 vaccine is still available at no charge for all Harris County residents. For locations and hours, visit the Harris County Public Health website.
These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:
- Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
- Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
- Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
- Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts
