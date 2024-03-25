WATCH LIVE

Black Restaurant Week returns to Houston, highlighting resilience amid economic challenges

By Briana Conner
Friday, March 29, 2024
Black Restaurant Week comes to Houston as a vital platform for minority-owned businesses amid economic challenges
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's almost time for Black Restaurant Week in Houston. Once again this year, it's more than just a week.

Managing Partner Falayn Ferrell told Eyewitness News that this event is just as crucial for Black restaurant owners this year as it was back in 2016 when it started.

Black restaurant owners are battling the residual effects of the pandemic and current economic inflation. They are also dealing with a shrinking workforce. Black restaurant owners, specifically, typically have access to a smaller amount of capital.

The palate-pleasing showcase starts Sunday, March 31, and lasts until Sunday, April 14.

Looking for a participating restaurant? Find the full list here.

