Black Restaurant Week returns to Houston, highlighting resilience amid economic challenges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's almost time for Black Restaurant Week in Houston. Once again this year, it's more than just a week.

Managing Partner Falayn Ferrell told Eyewitness News that this event is just as crucial for Black restaurant owners this year as it was back in 2016 when it started.

Black restaurant owners are battling the residual effects of the pandemic and current economic inflation. They are also dealing with a shrinking workforce. Black restaurant owners, specifically, typically have access to a smaller amount of capital.

The palate-pleasing showcase starts Sunday, March 31, and lasts until Sunday, April 14.

For more news from your community, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.