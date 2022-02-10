Houston ISD to hold board meeting after some states drop school mask mandates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents who want to see Houston ISD repeal its face mask mandate are expected to voice their concerns at a board meeting Thursday night.
District leaders approved the mandate at the start of the school year, but now, some parents hope encouraging COVID-19 numbers will help their cause.
The push to end the HISD mask mandate is coming as other districts across the county are starting to end theirs.
Superintendent Millard House II has already put out a message to parents stating that the masks are staying for now, though the district may revisit the policy if COVID cases continue to fall.
Places like Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon plan to lift their school mask mandates by the end of March.
HISD says they believe the masks have been key in helping to keep staff and students healthy, claiming their positivity rate is one of the lowest in the state.
With some districts dropping the masks, it contradicts CDC guidance, which states that everyone should be masking up in schools, because COVID cases are too high.
These mixed messages can really put parents in a difficult place in making a decision for their child.
"What we really need, is we need really need good criteria, whereby which local agencies can actually make those decisions because, otherwise, you have individual parents trying to gauge whether or not they should listen to the CDC or whether or not they should listen to their school board, Dr. Ali Raja said. "And that's a really tough decision to make."
The HISD board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
House issued the following statement Wednesday:
"The health and safety of our students continues to be our guiding compass in all our decisions. The threat of COVID-19 in our communities is still high, but we see that countywide data is trending in the right direction, including a steady decrease in new cases reported, which is consistent with trends observed in other places. As a result, Houston Independent School District is updating its COVID-19 contact tracing practices.
Moving forward, everyone in the classroom, activity, or program of a confirmed positive case or presumed positive case will be notified and advised to monitor for symptoms and test when applicable. Parents will continue to receive notifications whenever a child is in a class with a COVID-positive individual.
As it stands today, HISD continues to employ its mitigation framework which includes mandatory masking, a robust testing program on campuses, and partnering with local health departments to offer vaccinations. Our mitigation efforts have kept HISD's positivity rate among the lowest in the state and we remain committed to implementing sound protocols for safe in-person learning. If the current trends continue, and no new variant emerges, the district will revisit some of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including our mask mandate, in the near future."
For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Houston ISD to hold board meeting after some states drop school mask mandates
HISD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News