HISD is officially a 'District of Innovation': Here's what that means for parents and students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is now a "District of Innovation" after board members gave their unanimous final approval on Thursday night.
The designation not only gives districts more flexibility, it allows them to exempt themselves from certain state laws.
The District of Innovation system will go into effect for an initial five-year term starting in January.
A similar proposal in HISD failed in 2021 after teacher groups opposed it, but it was brought back up this year with that state-appointed board.
HISD first voted to become a District of Innovation in September. The board has voted unanimously to move forward through every step of the process since.
Once the plan is in effect, it will trigger a number of changes, including:
Districts of Innovation are not new. In face, the TEA says the majority of districts in the state have the designation.
There are currently 965 Districts of Innovation across the state, according to the TEA. The ones in the Houston area include Pearland, Alvin, Aldine, Friendswood, and Fort Bend ISD.
