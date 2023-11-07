HISD wants to increase number of school days among other changes under District of Innovation plan

Under Houston ISD's District of Innovation proposal, the number of school days would be increased, change the way teachers are evaluated and more.

HISD will take public comment on the plan on Nov. 14.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District, or HISD, wants to increase the number of school days, change the way teachers are evaluated, and stop telling parents if teachers are not certified, according to what's outlined in its "District of Innovation" proposal.

The documents were posted online on Monday, and gives the most complete look at the plan since the board voted to start this process in September.

You can view the full proposal here.

Right now, there are 172 school days, but HISD wants to extend that to between 180 to 185.

School would not start earlier than the first Monday in August.

The district also wants to abandon the teacher appraisal system the state uses, and come up with its own system for next school year.

SEE ALSO: Board of Managers to vote on new teacher evaluation system following HISD lawsuit

Another proposal calls to eliminate the requirement for schools to notify parents if their child's teacher does not have proper certification.

HISD will take public comment on the plan on Nov. 14. A final vote is expected in December.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.