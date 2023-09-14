Dozens of people are criticizing HISD's superintendent's new plan, which would pave the way for officials to add extra days to the school year and hire uncertified teachers.

HISD board to vote on 'District of Innovation' status, but not everyone is on board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another contentious evening at HISD headquarters, where board members are expected to vote on Superintendent Mike Miles' plan to turn the district into what's known as a "District of Innovation."

The designation would pave the way for district officials to add extra days to the school year and even hire uncertified teachers without notifying parents.

In order to pass, it needs approval from 2/3 of the HISD board of managers and from a majority of the District Advisory Committee.

Eyewitness News spoke with Karina Quesada, a parent who has been on the committee for years.

Back in 2021, she voted against a District of Innovation status. On Wednesday night, she received an email from the HISD chief of staff and facilitator of the committee saying she had been removed from the committee.

"It's just another ding to Democracy," Quesada said. "We got taken over, and now our district advisory committee has been dismantled, and it's a sham of a DAC (District Advisory Committee) that has been put together."

The 60-member committee is made up of Houstonians appointed by the superintendent, the school board, or specific schools. New board members get to pick their own appointees, and the superintendent can appoint an unlimited number of people.

Several school districts in our area, including Pearland, Friendswood, and Fort Bend ISD, are already considered Districts of Innovation.

