'50 Cent', Dave and Laura Ward among humanitarian award winners in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day comes as the annual Houston Humanitarian Awards honored some of the city's finest who have truly made a difference in the community.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gave a special presentation at the event, with some music and dance entertainment.

One of the honorees included ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward and his wife Laura Ward, president and CEO of the Houston Children's Charity.

Laura Ward accepted the award on both of their behalfs.

"Dave loves this city... 65 years of serving the city and he'll do it forever," Laura Ward said.

Another honoree was rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson who kicked off the G-Unity Foundation, an entrepreneurship program that offers MBA level lessons for HISD students.

