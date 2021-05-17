celebrity

Rapper 50 Cent teams up with HISD to offer students paid internships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a press conference Monday the $300,000 donation by famous rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for a business ready program at three HISD high schools that have historically underperformed academically.

The rapper announced he is partnering with Houston ISD, Horizon United and the G-Unity Foundation to launch the inaugural G-Star program at Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere high schools.

"I am honored to be your mayor," Turner said as he welcomed the philanthropist's move to the city.



Back in December, 50 Cent donated thousands of dollars in Christmas presents for children that were passed out at the Toyota Center.

Now, he is focusing on building and making donations to academic enriching programs.

"These programs will really get people excited to learn again after everything that's been going on," the rapper said alluding to the tough year many have experienced due to COVID-19.

The program will also offer students paid internships and opportunities to connect with business leaders and 50 Cent himself, according to the district.



"A quality of education is one of the best tools we can give students to succeed in the classroom and in their future professional career," said Turner.

Students at the three schools will also get access to the G-Unity Business Lab, where 50 Cent will mentor student entrepreneurs and will help create the next generation of minority-owned businesses in the city.

"We want to create additional opportunities for young people who are going to be the scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers of the future," said Turner.

The rapper said he's hopeful the programs will only grow from here.

"It's three schools right now, but it's going to be a lot more, just watch me," he said.

