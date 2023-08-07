Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead on Airport Boulevard near Fauna Street

The Houston Police Department began investigating a woman's death on Airport Boulevard near Fauna Street on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's body was found with multiple stab wounds in an area along Airport Boulevard, the Houston Police Department said Monday.

HPD tweeted brief details about its homicide investigation in the 6800 block of Airport, which is near Fauna Street, in the city's southeast side.

Police said a woman was found dead at about 3:10 p.m.

An investigation is underway and no other info was immediately available, police tweeted.

The scene sits in an area designated by the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker to include Fairlawn, Garden Villas, Glenbrook Valley, and Santa Rosa, where 36,000 people reside.

In the last 12 months, eight homicides were reported. In 2022, 10 homicides were counted. Fourteen were tabulated in 2021.

