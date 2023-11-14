Share Your Holidays
It's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank along with CITGO, Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Moody Gardens have teamed up to help these families with ABC13's Share Your Holidays! Donate now through November 28th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.
You can also Text "SYH2023" to 71777 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.
The Live Drive will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on November 28th from 6am-6pm!
If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Food Bank:
English: 713-547-8692
Spanish: 713-547-8693
20223 ABC13 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-Off Locations
(Join Us LIVE on Giving Tuesday - Nov. 28, 2023 at teh Houston Food Bank)
Houston Food Bank
535 Portwall, Houston, TX 77029
6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Baytown Fire Department - Station 1
4723 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521
Across the street at Walmart
Galveston - Ball High School
4115 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550
Katy - Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48
Fire Station No. 1
24127 Western Centre Dr., Katy, Texas 77494
Richmond/Rosenberg - VFW Hall #3909
1903 1st Street (Hwy 36)
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Sugar Land - Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center
1700 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Spring - Ismaili Jamatkhana
24525 Community Center Dr, Spring, TX 77389