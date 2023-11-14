Share Your Holidays

It's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank along with CITGO, Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Moody Gardens have teamed up to help these families with ABC13's Share Your Holidays! Donate now through November 28th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.

You can also Text "SYH2023" to 71777 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.

The Live Drive will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on November 28th from 6am-6pm!

SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS SPONSORS



If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Food Bank:

English: 713-547-8692

Spanish: 713-547-8693

20223 ABC13 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-Off Locations

(Join Us LIVE on Giving Tuesday - Nov. 28, 2023 at teh Houston Food Bank)

Houston Food Bank

535 Portwall, Houston, TX 77029

6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Baytown Fire Department - Station 1

4723 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521

Across the street at Walmart

Galveston - Ball High School

4115 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550

Katy - Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48

Fire Station No. 1

24127 Western Centre Dr., Katy, Texas 77494

Richmond/Rosenberg - VFW Hall #3909

1903 1st Street (Hwy 36)

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Sugar Land - Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center

1700 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Spring - Ismaili Jamatkhana

24525 Community Center Dr, Spring, TX 77389