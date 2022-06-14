3 teenagers shot by masked gunman while sitting on curb in SE Houston, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11957643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers responded and found the 9-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. She later died at the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11956291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the 7-year-old was in bed when he was shot. After the shooting, he got up and told his mother he'd been hit before becoming unresponsive.

Clear Lake officers are on a shooting at 1200 Redford. 2 juvenile patients were transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's been an apparent rise in gun violence involving kids throughout the Houston area.In less than two days, five kids have been hurt or killed by gunfire.On Monday night, a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed, and her mother was hurt in a shooting in The Heights.Police said they know who the suspect is and are searching for him.Investigators are also looking for a gunman who killed a 7-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County.Deputies said Paul Vasquez was shot in the chest while sleeping in his bed on Sunday night.In a third shooting involving children, three juveniles were shot in an apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston overnight.Houston police are pleading with parents to keep track of their children during late night to early morning hours in order to keep them safe.This is after a man with a mask and a gun shot three teenage boys as young as 12 to 13 years old, HPD said.According to police, the gunman was wearing a gray hoodie and a mask.The three teens were sitting on a curb in the 1200 block of Redford when the gunman ran past them and fired shots, HPD said.ABC13 video from the scene shows their bikes left in the road.Police said the youngest boy, who is possibly 12 to 13 years old, was shot twice, once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital -- but there is a chance he could die from the severe injuries.A second teen, who is 13 to 15 years old, was shot twice -- once in the back and once in the thigh, police said. Officers had to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.The third teen, who is 16 years old, was shot in his leg and foot but was able to run to a nearby 7-Eleven to call for help. Someone picked him up and took him to the hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.Police were able to recover the gun at the scene, but still don't know why the shooting happened in the first place.A neighbor who called 911 told ABC13 he heard the gunshots and heard the teens calling for help. He said he saw the gunman toss his weapon.The neighbor said at this point, he is tired of the violence and is ready to move his family out of the area,"At 2, 3 in the morning, teenagers really need to be in the house. Parents need to be vigilant on where their kids are to keep them safe," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "We don't want anything happening to our kids in this community. The best way to keep them safe is to keep them home with you."At this time, police do not believe the shooting was gang-related.There was another shooting near the same area overnight, but police do not believe they are connected.