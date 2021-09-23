82-year-old grandmother dies and 36-year-old grandson charged in Spring Branch stabbing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The adult grandson of an 82-year-old woman who was found stabbed in the Spring Branch area faces a murder charge in her death.The Houston Police Department said 36-year-old Oscar Garcia was arrested after his grandmother, Flora Romero, was found with multiple stab wounds Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6500 block of Corbin Street, near Silber Road, at about 9:25 a.m.Emergency workers transported a wounded Romero from a home to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.Police said Garcia was detained at the scene and later charged in his grandmother's death.Police did not immediately give details on how investigators tied Garcia to the deadly stabbing.