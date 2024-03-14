WATCH LIVE

Sting leads to arrest of trio accused of taking $57K worth of big rig parts, Houston police say

One of the men was arrested in Mississippi earlier this year, accused of possessing 60 stolen car parts.

ByLuke Jones KTRK logo
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Trio accused of taking $57K worth of highly sought-after big rig parts
Police said a sting at Houston Freightliner led to the arrest of three alleged thieves accused of targeting big rig powertrain controllers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing parts from big rigs.

The Houston Police Department said thefts of powertrain controllers had risen, so they set up a sting Monday at Houston Freightliner on the Crosby Freeway.

Javon Noble, Kameron Jones, and Jaylon Cooper were arrested after HPD said they stole seven controllers worth $56,000.

Investigators asked Eyewitness News not to reveal how the trio were caught.

According to industry sources, powertrain controllers have been hard to come by lately due to a shortage of the microchips they contain, making them worth more on the black market.

While Poutous Auto Repair doesn't typically order powertrain controllers, it has had supply chain issues with several other auto parts.

"We may be waiting two or three weeks for a specific part and it doesn't matter the manufacturer," owner Mike Poutous said.

Noble was previously arrested in Mississippi in January.

Police said they found him with 60 stolen car parts, including powertrain controllers.

