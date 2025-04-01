Cocky car thief taunts neighbor after crashing stolen vehicle near Friendswood

A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen car thief crashed a stolen 2024 Dodge Charger into a ditch near Friendswood before arrogantly taunting a neighbor who confronted him.

The incident began early Sunday morning when a couple, who work in law enforcement and wish to remain anonymous, reported their Dodge Charger stolen. Doorbell camera footage from around 3:45 a.m. shows the thief rummaging through the car, parked on the street, before managing to start it and drive away.

Two hours later, neighbor Brad Reynolds heard squealing tires outside his home. He captured the stolen Charger on cell phone video, driving off into his neighborhood on Rex Road near Hope Village Road.

By 7 a.m., the vehicle was nose-down in a ditch, and Reynolds approached to get an image of the license plate.

"Too bad you didn't get my face. It's stolen," he laughs. "It's a stolen vehicle," he repeats in a taunting voice.

However, Reynolds had, in fact, captured a clear image of the thief. "That's quite a blooper there. I did get his face," Reynolds said.

Before running away from the scene, the suspect hurled a racial slur and issued a threat: "I'll be back for you. I know where you came from. I'll be back."

"It would be unwise to come back," Reynolds later told ABC13.

The Charger was severely damaged and could be a total loss, the victims said. Meanwhile, the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office is working to identify the suspect.

Both the victims and their watchful neighbor share the same sentiment: justice must be served.

"Actions have consequences," the car's owners said.

Reynolds added, "The only way you're going to deter crime is to punish it. If you let people steal cars and get away with it, get a slap on the hand, they'll keep doing it. I hope charges are brought."

Authorities are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information to contact Precinct 2.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.