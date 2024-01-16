Got brine on your car? Here's how to safely remove it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the icy conditions on the roads are slowly improving after the arctic blast, some drivers may be wondering how to remove brine from their vehicles that was sprayed to help keep roads from icing over.

According to a report by our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the easiest way to get rid of brine and salts from your car without damaging it is by taking it to the car wash, where the chemicals will be washed off.

SEE ALSO: De-icing crews hard at work to clear Houston-area roads and overpasses, though some icy spots remain

Brine can be worse than salt because the solution can get into hooks and crannies in the underbelly of a vehicle. The corrosive effects increase when the weather gets warmer.

If you're unable to get your car to a wash, you can also do a DIY wash, or make sure to keep it out of the bright sun or warm parking garages.