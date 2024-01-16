De-icing crews hard at work to clear Houston-area roads and overpasses, though some icy spots remain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Icy road conditions are still causing problems for some drivers across Houston on Tuesday.

We've got an ABC13 Weather Alert Day in effect through noon Wednesday due to icy areas in parts of Southeast Texas and a hard freeze.

Freezing rain, sleet, and some snow fell across southeast Texas on Monday. Meanwhile, temperatures have stayed below freezing, so some roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, still have some icy spots.

Although many roads are looking better compared to Monday, some slick spots remain. See a list of impacted areas here.

TxDOT crews worked overnight, trying to make the roadways safer for drivers.

ABC13 sent a crew to check out some of the freeway stretches that caused problems on Monday. While many areas are looking dry and clear, there are still shiny, slick spots on overpasses and bridges.

TxDOT crews treated the roadways with a brine mixture to help melt the ice.

According to drivetexas.org, several freeway stretches in the Houston area are still closed.

I-10 eastbound and westbound is closed starting at the I-610 West Loop. It is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 290 is also closed eastbound and westbound starting at the Loop. TxDOT also expects it to reopen by 6 p.m.

I-69 is closed in both directions in Fort Bend County and on Houston's westside starting at the West Loop.

A stretch of Beltway 8 is closed in both directions near the I-45 North Freeway in the Greenspoint area.

Drive Texas closures as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Houston Transtar was reporting the following list of closures as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday:

SH-288 Northbound At IH-69 Southwest - Exit Ramp

US-290 Northwest Westbound At Beltway 8-West - Exit Ramp

IH-10 Katy Eastbound Between Harris-Fort Bend County Line to IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect - All Mainlanes

IH-10 Eastbound Between Brazos River/Waller-Austin County Line to Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln - All Mainlanes

SH-332 Eastbound Between Dixie Dr to Crescent Heights St - All Mainlanes

SH-332 Westbound Between Dixie Dr to BS-288 - All Mainlanes

SH-35 Eastbound At Brazos St CR 300 F - All Mainlanes

SH-35 Westbound At Brazos St CR 300 F - All Mainlanes

SH-35 Eastbound At Brazos River - All Mainlanes

SH-35 Westbound At Brazos River - All Mainlanes

SH-288 Northbound At BS-288/Spur 300 - All Mainlanes

SH-288 Southbound At BS-288/Spur 300 - All Mainlanes

FM-1764 Westbound At SH-146 to SH-3 - All Mainlanes

FM-1764 Eastbound At SH-3 to SH-146 - All Mainlanes

SH 96 Southbound At SH 3 to Tuscan Village Dr - All Mainlanes

FM-646 Southbound At FM-1266 to FM-3436 - All Mainlanes

FM-646 Northbound At FM-3436 to FM-1266 - All Mainlanes

SH 96 Northbound At Tuscan Village Dr to SH 3 - All Mainlanes

IH-69 Northbound Between SH-99 Lanier Pkwy/FM 2759 to US-90 Alternate - All Mainlanes

IH-69 Southbound At US-90 Alternate to SH-99 Lanier Pkwy/FM 2759 - All Mainlanes

IH-45 Gulf Southbound At IH-610 South Loop - All Mainlanes

Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Eldridge - Entrance Ramp

IH-45 Gulf Northbound At Telephone Rd to Tellepsen St - All Mainlanes

Westpark Tollway Eastbound At IH-69 - Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Westpark Tllwy/ Westpark Dr - Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southwest Southbound At Westpark Tllwy/ Westpark Dr - Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Chimney Rock Rd - Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Weslayan St to SH-288 - All Mainlanes

IH-69 Eastex Northbound At George R. Brown to Collingsworth St - All Mainlanes

IH-45 North Northbound At IH-10 East/ Milam to Crosstimbers St - All Mainlanes

IH-10 Eastbound Between Fort Bend-Waller County Line to Harris-Fort Bend County Line - All Mainlanes

IH-10 Westbound Between Fort Bend-Waller Co Ln to Brazos River/Waller-Austin County Line - All Mainlanes

IH-10 Katy Westbound Between IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect to Harris-Fort Bend County Line - All Mainlanes

IH-10 Katy Westbound At IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect - Left Interchange Ramp

IH-10 Westbound Between Harris-Fort Bend County Line to Fort Bend-Waller County Line - All Mainlanes

IH-610 West Loop Southbound At Hempstead Rd to Woodway Dr - All Mainlanes

IH-610 North Loop Westbound At Jensen to N Main St - All Mainlanes

US-290 Northwest Westbound Between Gessner Rd to Harris-Waller County Line - All Mainlanes

US-290 Northwest Eastbound At Beltway 8-West - Exit Ramp

West Sam Houston Tollway Northbound At US-290 Northwest - 4 Mainlanes, Left Shoulder, Entrance Ramp

West Sam Houston Tollway Southbound At US-290 Northwest

North Sam Houston Tollway Eastbound At SH-249 Tomball Parkway - Exit Ramp

North Sam Houston Tollway Westbound At SH-249 Tomball Parkway - Exit Ramp

Beltway 8-North Eastbound At IH-45 North - Left Interchange Ramp

IH-45 North Northbound At Beltway 8-North - Left Interchange Ramp

IH-69 Eastex Northbound At San Jacinto River to Mc Clellan/Loop 494 - All Mainlanes

IH-69 Eastex Southbound At Mc Clellan/Loop 494 to San Jacinto River - All Mainlanes

US-290 Northwest Eastbound Between Harris-Waller County Line to Gessner Rd - All Mainlanes

US-290 Westbound At Waller-Harris County Line to Brazos River/Waller-Washington County Line - All Mainlanes

SH-6 Northbound At US-290 - Right Shoulder, Exit Ramp

SH-6 Northbound Between US-290 to FM-2979 - All Mainlanes

US-290 Eastbound Between Brazos River/Waller-Washington County Line to Waller-Harris County Line - All Mainlanes

SH-6 Southbound At FM-2979 to US-290 - All Mainlanes

SH-242 Westbound Between IH-45 - Left Interchange Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp

IH-45 Northbound At SH-105 - All Mainlanes

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map

