2,000-acre Pauline Road wildfire in Sam Houston National Forest now 20% contained, officials say

With wind gusts and low humidity, the weather conditions are not helping battle the flames. Residents in homes near the Sam Houston National Forest are under a mandatory evacuation order.

With wind gusts and low humidity, the weather conditions are not helping battle the flames. Residents in homes near the Sam Houston National Forest are under a mandatory evacuation order.

With wind gusts and low humidity, the weather conditions are not helping battle the flames. Residents in homes near the Sam Houston National Forest are under a mandatory evacuation order.

With wind gusts and low humidity, the weather conditions are not helping battle the flames. Residents in homes near the Sam Houston National Forest are under a mandatory evacuation order.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials in both Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties have issued evacuation orders because of a wildfire burning in the Sam Houston National Forest.

The Pauline Road Fire has burned 2,000 acres so far. In an update Thursday morning, officials said it is now 20% contained.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 300 homes threatened amid active San Jacinto County fire, officials say

It started burning northwest of FM-1725 and Alsobrooks Road in San Jacinto County, but is now near the Montgomery County line, forcing mandatory evacuations in some areas because of the flames. Approximately 900 homes are in the evacuation zone.

The main body of the fire has not spread across Peach Creek into Montgomery County yet, but fire crews have been battling hot spots.

Officials say if you live in the evacuation areas, you need to leave immediately. Don't wait to get to safety.

With wind gusts and low humidity, the weather conditions are not helping battle the flames.

"This thing is not going away for awhile. These winds and these gusts are exasterbating the situation and it continues to keep moving forward," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said. "It could be disastrous. We are asking the people who were evacuated last night to stay still away from their homes."

Officials warned that more evacuations are possible on Thursday, depending on if the fire spreads.

According Keough, fire crews made significant efforts to protect structures overnight and successfully protected the area in the path of the fire. So far, no structures have received any damage.

"The forest service, the law enforcement, our fire departments did such an unbelievable job yesterday in protecting homes, animals, livestock. people. We lost basically nothing," Keough said.

Keough said several air tankers, dozers, and additional firefighters will be working hard to gain containment on the fire on Thursday. Approximately 120 personnel were on scene fighting the fire, with more agencies expected to join.

Shelters in the area are open and ready to take displaced people in. Officials noted that no residents stayed in the shelters on Wednesday night.

In Montgomery County, you can go to the East Montgomery County Community Center on First Street. In San Jacinto County, you can head to 255 Live Oak St. in Coldspring.

"If you are unsafe or unsecure, as the fire marshal said, take heed warning now. Take time to go evacuate and get out of the area and find a safe shelter tonight," said Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management. "We have an animal shelter, livestock shelter, so there should be no reason why humans should stay behind and stay in their homes. We can help you get your animals out, help you get a safe place to stay tonight."

There are two livestock shelters open in Montgomery County. One is at Bull Sallas Park, and the other is at Caney Creek Cowboy Church and if necessary, the Montgomery Couty Fair Grounds will be available.

Cleveland ISD schools are closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.