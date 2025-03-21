Sam Houston National Forest wildfire now 65% contained after prescribed burn sparks fire

The Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed the fire was traced back to a prescribed burn in San Jacinto County. Crews are working to put out hotspots as a high fire risk remains.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are getting a better handle on the Sam Houston National Forest wildfire that has burned over 2,400 acres.

The Pauline Road Fire, which is located northeast of Conroe, is 65% contained.

The fire broke out Wednesday night and prompted evacuation orders for approximately 900 homes across Montgomery and San Jacinto counties.

Officials said the fire got within 500 feet of crossing into Montgomery County, but remained in San Jacinto County.

Texas A &M Forest Service traced the fire's origin back to a prescribed burn on private property in San Jacinto County. Officials said they are still looking into why that fire got out of control.

Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening as fire crews continued battling hot spots. Fire officials said there was no longer an active fire threat, but weather conditions, such as wind gusts and low humidity, were not helping with the fire.

According to the Texas A &M Forest Service, the agency responded to nine new wildfires that burned 175 acres across the state on Thursday.

In an update Thursday, officials said two structures burned, though it's unclear if anyone may have been inside or hurt.

After closing school Thursday and canceling all afternoon activities, Cleveland ISD said normal district operations would resume on Friday.