Man possibly seeking shelter from cold weather found dead in back of police cruiser, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the back of a patrol car in downtown Houston over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at about 9:45 p.m., a Houston Police Department officer with the mental health division parked his cruiser at 150 Chenevert Street and concluded his shift.

Then, on Saturday at about 2:10 p.m., the same officer returned to work and went to his patrol car to begin his shift when he discovered the man's body in the backseat.

According to HPD, the officer found the front passenger door unlocked, along with items that were not his.

Police said they don't know who the man is or how he got in the car. It appears the man may have been homeless and seeking shelter from the cold weather when he locked himself in the back seat and became constricted in the back cargo area of the vehicle.

HPD confirmed no one else had driven the vehicle when it was last parked on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division's Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600.

