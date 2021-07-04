Freedom over Texas

Patriotism, hope mark 2021's Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Patriotism, hope mark 2021's Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What does it take for Pyrotecnico to execute the fireworks show at Shell Freedom Over Texas each year?

Planning, hard work and a lot of pre-show preparation.

"The show takes about five days to prepare," said Pyrotecnico's Alexander Smith. "The show will roughly be about 15 minutes."

The fireworks are launched from a location near downtown, but crews have spent the week prepping the fireworks outside of NRG Stadium.

"We have five flatbed trailers that are full of firework racks," said Smith. "They hold over 2,000 shells that will be launched in the sky on Fourth of July for Freedom Over Texas."

Each firework is programmed to launch as a soundtrack of optimistic and patriotic songs are played. Event organizers say this year's theme is meant to commemorate everything we've overcome since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Like 2020's Shell Freedom Over Texas, there won't be crowds gathered for the concert or fireworks show, but organizers will be launching the fireworks at greater heights in an effort to create more visibility.

Susan Christian, who leads the Mayor's Office of Special Events for the City of Houston, says those who can see Houston's western skyline should be prepared for great views of the show.

"We plan on having a fabulous fireworks show," says Christian.

There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast, but Christian says they would delay the start of the fireworks if lightning or high winds were present at the scheduled launch time of 9:35pm.

"We're always communicating on safety," said Christian. "We expect that we will launch the show."

You can watch Shell Freedom Over Texas exclusively on ABC13 at 7 p.m. You'll be able to watch live on any device on this link, which will become active when the broadcast begins.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsummer funshellabc13july fourthfamilyfreedom over texasfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEDOM OVER TEXAS
Watch The 2021 Freedom Over Texas Preview Special
Steer clear of these street closures near Freedom Over Texas
Country star Lee Brice has never abandoned his gospel upbringing
Meet Jimmie Allen: Special Guest at Shell Freedom over Texas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News