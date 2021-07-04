Patriotism, hope mark 2021's Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What does it take for Pyrotecnico to execute the fireworks show at Shell Freedom Over Texas each year?
Planning, hard work and a lot of pre-show preparation.
"The show takes about five days to prepare," said Pyrotecnico's Alexander Smith. "The show will roughly be about 15 minutes."
The fireworks are launched from a location near downtown, but crews have spent the week prepping the fireworks outside of NRG Stadium.
"We have five flatbed trailers that are full of firework racks," said Smith. "They hold over 2,000 shells that will be launched in the sky on Fourth of July for Freedom Over Texas."
Each firework is programmed to launch as a soundtrack of optimistic and patriotic songs are played. Event organizers say this year's theme is meant to commemorate everything we've overcome since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Like 2020's Shell Freedom Over Texas, there won't be crowds gathered for the concert or fireworks show, but organizers will be launching the fireworks at greater heights in an effort to create more visibility.
Susan Christian, who leads the Mayor's Office of Special Events for the City of Houston, says those who can see Houston's western skyline should be prepared for great views of the show.
"We plan on having a fabulous fireworks show," says Christian.
There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast, but Christian says they would delay the start of the fireworks if lightning or high winds were present at the scheduled launch time of 9:35pm.
"We're always communicating on safety," said Christian. "We expect that we will launch the show."
You can watch Shell Freedom Over Texas exclusively on ABC13 at 7 p.m. You'll be able to watch live on any device on this link, which will become active when the broadcast begins.
