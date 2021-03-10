houston fire department

HFD firefighter killed in off-duty cycling accident, chief says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Tuesday evening.

Engineer/operator Walter Luna died in an off-duty cycling accident, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena. Details of the incident were not immediately released.


Luna served Houston for more than 26 years and was assigned to Station 72 in southeast Houston.

In a tweet, Pena asked everyone to keep the Houston Fire Department in their prayers.


Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfirefighter killedaccident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT
Building destroyed by 4-alarm fire in NW Harris Co
3 families lose homes when fire breakouts during winter storm
2 people pulled from burning home in northeast Houston
80 families displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Website helps navigate who's keeping mask mandate in place
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
Man gunned down in Midtown was Houston rapper, friend says
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
Harris Co. introduces new public health director
Show More
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan
93-year-old couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
2 gunmen followed couple into home in frightening robbery
Couple on COVID-infected ship Turns to Ted for refund
More TOP STORIES News