Woman killed, 2 men hurt after fight between 2 families ends in gunfire in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were shot, leaving one person dead, during a fight between two families in the middle of a Fifth Ward street, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Love Street at Tiffin Street.

Responding Houston police officers found a woman who had been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a man who had been grazed by a bullet on the leg and another man who had been shot in the back at two different nearby locations.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital. The man who was grazed was stable and the man who was shot in the back was said to be in critical condition.

During the argument in the middle of the street, at least one person pulled out a rifle, shooting all three victims, according to investigators.

Police at the scene said the families involved had an ongoing dispute.

Investigators said they were talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video from neighbors. It's unclear if any arrests had been made.