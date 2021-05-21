Check out Houston's new and improved Farmer's Market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you ever went to the Farmer's Market on Airline Drive, you know what kind of food you can find. But, if you haven't been in a while, you will be surprised by what it has become."Oh I love it! I love it!," said shopper Annie Buxton.Buxton and a neighbor said they drove to the newly renovated market to pick up vegetables.The 17-and-a-half-acre site has been here for 78 years, but a few years ago it was purchased by MLB Capital Partners."When I go to other cities, I love to go to their markets because I can find out what that city is all about," said Todd Mason.Mason tells us MLB Capital Partners worked with the vendors already at the market and helped redesign the space to make it larger, more open and easier to access.The group also added traditional store fronts where restaurants are preparing to open. There will also be a butcher and a place to get fresh fish."In September I would say we will have the majority of the restaurants open and the butcher shop. But, there are several things that will happen between then and December," said Mason.But, the things that made the original market a staple for so many for more than 70 years are here now."Pickled cucumbers! They are hard to find," said Buxton.And customers are once again delighted by what they are able to take home."Carrots, potatoes, green beans, pickles, and it is fresher. It has not been sitting in a truck somewhere," added Buxton.The parking is much better as well. The old version made it hard to find a parking place at times, but not anymore.The site, located at 2520 Airline Drive, also opens up to the neighborhood making it easy to just walk up and shop.