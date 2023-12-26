Transformer falls on van after excavator got caught in power lines in W. Houston, SkyEye video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A van was charred after a transformer fell on it on Houston's westside on Tuesday morning, video shows.

SkyEye flew over the scene on Club Creek Drive near Beechnut Street.

It appeared an excavator down the road got caught up in some power lines, causing a chain reaction that led to the van being charred.

The power lines appeared to have pulled forward, causing a transformer to fall on a van parked at a nearby apartment complex.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone in the area is being affected by power outages.

ABC13 has reached out to the Houston Fire Department for more information.