Dynamo seek series sweep over Real Salt Lake in MLS Cup Playoffs

SANDY, Utah (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo FC travel to Sandy, Utah, to play Game 2 of a best-of-three opening-round playoff series against Real Salt Lake Monday night in an attempt to maintain their unbeaten streak against them this season.

The video above features ABC13's Chaz Miller interviewing Dynamo's Chief Operating Officer Jessica O'Neill on Game 2 preparations against Real Salt Lake.

After defeating the No. 5 seed Salt Lake 2-1 at home in Game 1 of the series on Oct. 29 at Shell Energy Stadium, the No. 4 seed Dynamo now leads the series 1-0.

The goals scored from captain Hector Herrera and midfielder Amine Bassi in Game 1 against Real Salt Lake made club history as it was the first time in the team's history that two Dynamo players scored in the same game during their playoff debuts.

More importantly, it was Houston's first playoff victory at home in nearly six years, which dates back to Oct. 2017.

Dynamo fans can catch the match at a watch party at Pitch 25 in East Downtown. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. CT. Monday.

The second game of the best-of-three series takes place 8 p.m. CT Monday at America First Field. The third game is set to take place at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 11, if necessary.