Houston leaders to address ways they're combating domestic violence at press conference

At the end of September, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reported 106 homicides in the county so far this year, with 35% of those cases related to domestic violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will join leaders from the Houston Area Women's Center to discuss the rising cases of domestic violence in the community.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"In 2021, we documented the third highest number of intimate partner homicides in the last decade," said Michelle Sacks, director of training at the women's center. "We're definitely in an influx, but not just within the last few weeks. It's been that way for a while."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at the end of September, the department counted 106 homicides across the county, with 35% of those cases related to domestic violence.

Those numbers do not include HPD cases.

For 45 years, HAWC has been providing support and resources to victim-survivors of domestic violence.

Sacks encourages everyone in the community to understand abuse can happen to anyone -- men, women and children -- and it's imperative to get help.

Their organization offers both a 24/7 hotline (713-528-2121) and a chat on their website that can provide a crucial first step in getting help.

For those concerned about a loved one's safety, here are ways to start a conversation.

"The easiest question you can ask is, 'Do you feel safe? Do you feel safe in your relationship? Do you feel safe in your home?'" Sacks said. "That's a really good intro, starting with that."

Sacks added that it's important to state that you believe what the person is saying about the abuse.

Additional resources can be found on the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

