Video shows dog being hit by owner more than 20 times in Katy-area neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A video released Monday by a Houston animal rescue group shows a dog owner using what appears to be a leash to hit the canine repeatedly more than 20 times.The Houston SPCA said the dog in the video is under its care after it was seized with the assistance of the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.According to the deputy constables, a tip was sent to the SPCA on Sunday about the reported abuse in the 2900 block of Rising Sun Road in the Katy area.The dark-colored canine is being evaluated by a veterinarian.The constable's office said no charges have been filed yet due to the ongoing investigation.While hard to watch, the video is being used by HSPCA as an example of the "important role the community plays in helping be a voice for the voiceless.""We rely on our community's eyes and ears, so it's critical that animal abuse be reported immediately, especially when it involves violence towards animals," said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA.The group reminds people to report cruelty through theor by calling 713-869-SPCA (7722).