850 animals removed from Santa Fe-area pet store under multiple investigations for animal cruelty

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 850 animals were removed from a Santa Fe area pet store that reportedly unsafe for the animals housed there, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, at about 10:30 p.m., deputies with GCSO and Houston SPCA officers served an animal seizure warrant at The List Pet store in the 14000 block of Highway 6.

RELATED: 49 exotic cats saved from Alvin home after owner died, Houston SPCA says



The seizure was conducted after an ongoing investigation.

In a press release, officials said the business has been subject to multiple animal cruelty investigations over the last few years.

"Despite multiple opportunities to improve the welfare of their animals, the persistent neglect at this business left us no choice but to work with law enforcement to intervene and rescue those animals," Josh Sailor, Chief of Cruelty Investigations at the Houston SPCA, said.

During the seizure, investigators recovered several animals, including four dogs, eight cats, and others such as:

Tarantulas

Scorpions

Birds

Rabbits

Ducks

Chickens

Peacocks

Toritises

Hedgehogs

Iguanas

Snakes

Bearded dragons

Lizards

Turtles

Fish

Rodents

RELATED: 32 animals, including exotic critter native to South America, seized in Houston traffic stop



There were no charges filed. However, a hearing date was scheduled for a judge to determine the animals' custody.