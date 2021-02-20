animals

SPCA investigators rescue animals without shelter during historic freeze

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston SPCA investigators are responding to hundreds of calls of animals being left out in the bitter cold.

They found one dog frozen to death in Sugar Land on Monday, and the fear now is that we could find even more victims as people who left their homes during this crisis return home.

"A lot of people just don't understand," said Animal Cruelty Investigator Jay Chase. "They don't understand what their animals are going through."

The Houston SPCA usually receives about thirty reports a day.

During this week's freeze, that number has jumped to 150 reports a day.

Not all of those reports represent animals that are injured or in danger, but they do show how dangerous low temperatures, snow, and ice can endanger animals.

"An animal can go south in a matter of hours," Chase said. "An animal has already not been fed well, has gone through harsh circumstances for a while, their ability to rebound, the ability to accept the harsh conditions, it lessens."

Animal adoptions have been canceled this week due to weather, but will resume Saturday, February 19th.

For more information, go here: https://www.houstonspca.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonanimal crueltycoldanimal rescuepetsweatheranimalsfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
How to put your food to good use instead of throwing it out
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary amid power outages
1 dog dead and covered in snow among 6 found out in the cold
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm death toll reaches 22 in southeast Texas
Water main break blocks part of Westpark Tollway
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is working to bring in more plumbers
Pipe-bursting temperatures expected again overnight
Vet dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after power loss
Family with 2-week-old battle power outage for at least 5 days
Here's why it may take awhile to repair busted pipes in your home
Show More
Lt. Gov. promises investigation into ERCOT's storm ready promise
Houston ISD classes will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 24
Pres. Biden to sign major disaster declaration and visit Texas
These are the places giving out free water due to outages
Why is it still hard to find gas around Houston?
More TOP STORIES News