HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston SPCA investigators are responding to hundreds of calls of animals being left out in the bitter cold.
They found one dog frozen to death in Sugar Land on Monday, and the fear now is that we could find even more victims as people who left their homes during this crisis return home.
"A lot of people just don't understand," said Animal Cruelty Investigator Jay Chase. "They don't understand what their animals are going through."
The Houston SPCA usually receives about thirty reports a day.
During this week's freeze, that number has jumped to 150 reports a day.
Not all of those reports represent animals that are injured or in danger, but they do show how dangerous low temperatures, snow, and ice can endanger animals.
"An animal can go south in a matter of hours," Chase said. "An animal has already not been fed well, has gone through harsh circumstances for a while, their ability to rebound, the ability to accept the harsh conditions, it lessens."
Animal adoptions have been canceled this week due to weather, but will resume Saturday, February 19th.
For more information, go here: https://www.houstonspca.org/
SPCA investigators rescue animals without shelter during historic freeze
ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News