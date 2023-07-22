Houston Dash, NWSL put top talent on display during Women's World Cup

Players under contract with the Houston Dash, the only Texas team in the National Women's Soccer League, will take part in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston waits to host multiple matches in the FIFA Men's World Cup in 2026, there's an instant opportunity to see world-class soccer talent in Space City.

"It's amazing for the women's game, and it's a platform these women deserve," Houston Dash head coach Sam Laity told ABC13.

Seven players currently under contract with the Dash, the only Texas team in the National Women's Soccer League, will take part in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Only one other team in the NWSL features a roster with more World Cup talent.

"I'm excited to see them on that stage because they all deserve to be playing on that level," Laity added. "It's amazing for the women's game in general. You look back 15 or 20 years, and the Women's World Cup was a small spectacle. Now it's on par, perhaps, with the men."

During Thursday's World Cup match between Canada and Nigeria, four Houston Dash players were on the field at the same time.

Dash captain Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman, and Nichelle Prince saw action for Canada while Michelle Alozie started for Nigeria.

Other World Cup players representing the Dash include Havana Solaun (Jamaica), Andressa Alves (Brazil), and Paulina Gramaglia (Argentina).

"It's good for the youth to come to Shell Energy and see the talent we have on display," Laity noted. "There are world-class players playing for us and playing against us every single game. In the NWSL, in the past, we've seen a 20% to 30% increase in ticket sales beyond the World Cup. That's good for the league, and it's good for the young players and the young fan base."

Twenty-two of the 23 players on the U.S. Women's National Team's World Cup roster play their club soccer in the NWSL.

