Shea Groom will be joining elite company this weekend. As part of this exclusive club, Groom will join Aggie icons including Johnny Manziel and Von Miller.

Dash forward to be inducted into Texas A&M Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Before she was a goal-scoring standout for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, Shea Groom was a star at Texas A &M.

A two-time All-American, she ranks among A &M's top 10 all-time in goals and assists. Simply put: Shea was there when the Aggies needed her.

This weekend, she'll be in College Station to be inducted into the Texas A &M Athletics Hall of Fame. As part of this elite and exclusive club, Groom will join Aggie icons like Johnny Manziel and Von Miller.

"I'll always be an Aggie no matter what, but to be etched into history is something I never could've imagined," Groom explained Thursday during an interview with ABC13.

Also beyond Shea's imagination was the opportunity to achieve athletics success at the highest level, and be recognized for it, as a female.

"I don't think as a little girl I necessarily grew up dreaming this," Shea, the daughter of a football coach, admitted. "It wasn't visible to me. We weren't watching professional soccer players in the female sports world. It's been the greatest joy of my life and greatest honor of my life to play at this level and inspire young girls to dream that dream too."

Recently though, Shea's dream is on hold.

After missing the first two months of the 2023 season with an injury, she tore the ACL in her left knee after playing in her first match. Just 11 minutes into one game, Groom's ninth pro season was over.

"If anything, this honor has allowed me to just reflect and pay tribute to the moments of adversity I've battled through to get here," Groom said of the Hall of Fame honor coming while she's rehabbing a season-ending injury. "So many incredible people are a part of my life and have been part of my journey. So, it's been a grateful time and a time to feel a little bit better about myself. It's actually been perfect timing."

For four seasons, Groom was there when the Aggies needed her. And nearly a decade after playing her last game in Maroon and White, the Aggies - with a top honor - are there for her.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.