Woman found stabbed to death in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman on the city's southwest side.

Officers responded to the scene in the 14100 block of Del Papa at about 5:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was found dead from apparent stab wounds, and the person involved was believed to be someone she knew, according to police. They added there's no danger to the public.

No further details were shared, and the investigation is ongoing.

The area where the woman was found dead includes Canterbury Village and Monarch Estates, which is home to about 15,000 people. In the last 12 months, the area has seen at least one homicide, according to data from ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker.