Husband's message to suspect who shot wife over $40 at bank ATM in SE Houston: 'Get a job'

By
Husband pleads for justice after wife was shot to death over $40

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The husband of a woman who was shot to death at a southeast Houston ATM called the man who took her life "a coward" and told him to "get a job." It was all part of an emotional plea a few hours after Houston police released photos of the killer.

"It broke me. I'm broken. I'm a broken man," said Hector Gonzalez of the murder of his common-law wife, Mary Jane Gonzalez.

According to police, the 49-year-old was shot to death at a Chase bank ATM on Woodridge in the Gulfgate area at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Hector Gonzalez said he and Mary Jane Gonzalez had been together for 13 years and had a daughter.

"It's senseless. Cowards. I'm sick and tired of turning on the news and people losing their loved ones to cowards," Hector Gonzalez said. "Get a job. Get a freaking job."

Police said Mary Jane Gonzalez was shot once in the head. The shooter, who was captured on a surveillance camera, got away with a mere $40.

"She would have given it to him," Hector Gonzalez said.

Mary Jane Gonzalez celebrated her 49th birthday in September. Hector Gonzalez said for the last four years, she cooked 50 Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and would personally deliver them.

"She was a good woman. She was a good person. She was my soulmate," he said. "She deserves justice."

The surveillance photos show a man in a dark hoodie with blue lettering on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

