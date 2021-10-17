Suspect on the run after shooting woman to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in a bank parking lot in southeast Houston.The shooting happened Sunday at about 12:44 a.m. at a Chase bank on Woodridge in the Gulfgate area. Investigators said an officer working an extra job nearby heard a gunshot and found the victim, a 49-year-old woman, on the ground as the man ran away.Police believe the woman, identified as Mary Jane Gonzales, may have been shot in the head during a robbery.So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting and police are working on getting surveillance video.Officers are also urging people to never go to a bank at night alone.