robbery

Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the suspect(s) who robbed a woman and dragged her and her dog in the Heights area.

Video from the Sept. 25 incident shows a bizarre moment. It happened in the 900 block of Studewood at 9 p.m. The woman told police she was approached by an unknown man, who pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.

The man is then seen forcibly grabbing the woman's purse and getting into a red Chevrolet HHR.

As the suspects tried to flee the scene, the woman was caught on the passenger door and dragged for several feet, along with her dog, police said. During that, the suspects then pushed the woman off the car. In the process of falling to the ground, the woman said she broke her arm.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a multicolored jacket, according to police. The suspected vehicle is a red four-door Chevrolet HHR.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberywoman injuredcaught on videoarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park, HPD says
Family of robbery victim calls out judge who granted suspect bond
Purse-snatching victim followed from bank to McDonald's, court reveals
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News