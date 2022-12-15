Woman on life-support after man allegedly beat her with cinderblock, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is on life support after police said a man beat her with a cinderblock.

Charles Lamberth Jr., 40, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for the incident that happened on Dec. 12 at a group home in the 7900 block of Dawnridge Drive.

While details of the attack were not immediately released, court records state Lamberth hit the victim with a cinderblock as she was on the floor incapacitated.

That morning, police responded to a call of an assault and found the victim with severe injuries. The 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Documents state she suffered massive head bleeding, multiple skull fractures, injury to her lungs, and there are "slight chances" of her making a full recovery.

An investigation into the case identified Lambert as the suspect, and he was detained at the scene. It's unclear what led to the incident. Records also show Lambert was recently out on bond for a misdemeanor assault against another person at a different group home.