$9,500 bond set for woman accused of killing landlord, collecting other tenants' rent: Records

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, we got a first look at a woman accused of killing her landlord in Montrose.

In a case that's still unraveling years later, days after her arrest, Pamela Merritt appeared in court on murder and theft charges.

Police said Merritt allegedly killed her landlord, 78-year-old Colin Kerdachi.

Kerdachi's remains were found in December 2021. On the day of the discovery, officers were called out to a home at 605 W. Clay St. at about 11:30 p.m. The witness and occupant said they were cleaning the house and yard when they found the body.

Police said Kerdachi lived at that home but was reported missing in February 2021.

An investigation led authorities to charge Merritt in Kerdachi's death but had been on the run until her arrest on Aug. 18.

She's also accused of collecting rent from other tenants.

Her bond was set at $9,500. If she does make bond, she will be under house arrest.