murder suicide

Man shot wife and 17-year-old son before turning gun on himself, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a man shot his wife and his 17-year-old son before pulling the trigger on himself at their southwest Houston home.

Crime scene investigators taped off a portion of a neighborhood Wednesday in the 4900 block of S. Cancun Drive, which is just off Orem Drive.

Earlier in the day, Houston police officers responded to a home for a welfare check. Police said family members felt something was wrong after the teen didn't show up to football practice in the morning.
Police went to a home where they found the wounded individuals.

Two of the people - the suspected gunman and his wife - were pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown, according to police.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the people involved in the tragedy.

Neighbors, though, told ABC13 the family had just moved into the home.



