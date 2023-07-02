Houston police responded to two separate shootings in the Westchase area that left two people dead and others injured on Saturday.

2 separate shootings at nearby apartments leave 2 people dead in Westchase area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A violent afternoon unfolded in Houston's Westchase neighborhood on Saturday following two shootings at apartment complexes just minutes apart.

The Houston Police Department said two people are dead, and multiple people are in custody.

The first shooting reportedly happened at about 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Richmond Avenue near Breezewood Drive.

According to HPD, the incident appeared to have stemmed from a family dispute gone wrong.

Police said, in that shooting, two people were inside an apartment, and two others were trying to break in.

Investigators said two people inside the building tried to barricade the door, but the suspects kicked it down.

HPD said someone in the apartment had a gun and shot the two people breaking in.

A man was dead when police arrived, and a suspect had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

While we don't know the exact relationship, police say it appears to be a family issue.

Then, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a separate shooting at a nearby apartment complex on Seagler Road near Westheimer.

HPD told ABC13 that one person died at the second scene, adding that a 2nd victim was taken to a nearby hospital who appeared to have been shot.

There is no word on a motive or where the shooter is though police say the apartment complex residents are safe.

Details on this second shooting remain limited, but an ABC13 crew saw multiple cruisers at the scene and a stairwell on the third floor of the parking garage taped off.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, there have been three homicides in the Westchase neighborhood in the last 12 months.

