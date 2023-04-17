HPD said the teen was rushed to the hospital shortly after the shooting. There are no witnesses or suspect descriptions at this time, officials said.

17-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot in apparent drive-by in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in SW Houston Sunday evening, according to HPD.

It happened in the 9900 block of Club Creek Drive near Woodfair.

ABC13 arrived at the scene and saw multiple police cruisers and officers directing traffic as bullet casings were being picked up from the ground.

The teen was taken to the hospital, HPD said.

Investigators have said there are no witnesses or suspect descriptions at this time.